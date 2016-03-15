FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China developer Country Garden sees policy boost aimed at lower-tier cities
March 15, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

China developer Country Garden sees policy boost aimed at lower-tier cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Country Garden, China’s seventh largest property developer by sales value, said on Tuesday it expected favourable financial and tax polices from the government to be targeted mainly at third- and fourth-tier cities.

Country Garden president Mo Bin told an earning conference that the company will raise selling prices rather than lowering prices amid the potential favourable policies.

The developer’s chief financial officer Wu Jian Bin also said the company has applied to seek a separate listing for its property management business in Shanghai, with the listing expected to be completed by year end.

The company’s core profit in 2015 rose 5.1 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

