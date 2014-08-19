FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

China's Country Garden forecasts better H2 for property sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday it expects the mainland property sector in the second half of this year to outperform the first six months.

Country Garden president Mo Bin was speaking at an earnings press conference after the company reported a 26 percent rise in first-half net profit.

The company also said it expects its sales for the first half of August to be better than July thanks to policy easing. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

