China's Country Garden plans debut Islamic bond in Malaysia

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd plans a debut sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, from a 1.5 billion ringgit ($343.3 million) programme set up by its Malaysian subsidiary, the Country Garden said in an exchange filing.

Sukuk are increasingly being considered as an alternative funding source by Chinese companies, despite low borrowing costs in the onshore bond market, as firms look to tap liquidity from Islamic investors.

The developer said its Country Garden Real Estate Sdn. Bhd. unit planned to start marketing the first tranche of sukuk to qualified investors, after hiring Malaysia’s CIMB Investment Bank as lead arranger and lead manager of the deal.

The size and tenor of the unlisted sukuk has yet to be determined, the statement said.

The sukuk would use a structure known as murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement where one party agrees to buy assets for another party which promises to pay an agreed mark-up, avoiding the charging of interest which is banned in Islamic finance.

Murabaha is a popular format for sukuk in Malaysia, as it can use commodities provided by an arranging bank to underpin the transaction, without the issuer having to own those assets.

The deal comes on the back of a 3 billion yuan ($472 million) onshore bond issued in August by another wholly-owned subsidiary of Country Garden.

HNA Group, owner of Hainan Airlines, and a railway project in the eastern province of Shandong are among those considering issuing sukuk of their own. ($1 = 4.3700 ringgit) ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)