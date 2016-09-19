Thailand's Country Group gets $375 mln financing through China Ping An Bank

BANGKOK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Thailand's Country Group Development PCL on Monday said it has secured $375 million in financing through China Ping An Bank Co Ltd to develop its luxury mixed-use Chao Phraya Estate project in the Southeast Asian nation.

Country Group joined Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd (BCEG) of China to develop the 32 billion baht ($918 million) project which includes a high-end condominium and two hotels, Country Group director and chief executive Ben Taechaubol said at a news conference.

Construction started in the third quarter of 2014 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018, the executive said.

The developer is also looking for opportunities to build super-luxury condominiums in Bangkok where demand is strong, he said.

The financing will be managed through Landmark Holding Co Ltd, a joint venture of Country Group and BCEG Thai International Co Ltd, the firms said in a joint statement.

BCEG was founded in China in 1953 and is expanding its global presence, the companies said. ($1 = 34.8500 baht)