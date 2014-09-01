BRIEF-Country Bird Holdings says FY headline loss per share of 67.80 cents

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Country Bird Holdings Ltd

* Group operating loss of r108.4 million

* Fy headline loss per share of 67.80 cents

* Group revenue for period increased to r3.6 billion (2013 r3.2 billion)

* As a consequence of performance of group during year, it was in breach of certain covenants in respect of long term loans from ifc and investec bank to value of r358,2 million

* Directors consider that group's breach of such financial covenants will not result in any liquidity issue to group.