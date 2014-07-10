FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Countryside hires STJ to advise on possible IPO -FT
July 10, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Countryside hires STJ to advise on possible IPO -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Countryside has appointed STJ Advisors to help the homebuilder consider future options, including a potential initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Discussions over the future of the company were at a preliminary start, with a possible listing in 2015, just one of the many options being considered, the paper quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying. (on.ft.com/VQ6fbV)

Executive Chairman Ian Sutcliffe said that the company had hired STJ to “advise on future options for the business”.

A spokesman for Countryside declined to comment further on the matter.

Stakeholders of Countryside include private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP and the family of founder Alan Cherry.

Another source told the FT that STJ, who also advised Saga and Card Factory on their London IPOs, had begun approaching banks to pitch for the role of bookrunner for Countryside’s probable debut.

STJ and Oaktree could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)

