Countryside sets IPO price range at 225p to 275p
February 1, 2016

Countryside sets IPO price range at 225p to 275p

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - British property developer Countryside Properties Plc on Monday set a price range of 225 pence to 275 pence per share for its initial public offering, hoping to raise up to 114 million pounds ($162.55 million).

The offering by the company, which is returning to the London market after more than a decade in private hands, will value Countryside at 1.125 billion pounds at the mid-point of its price range.

Countryside, which was earlier listed from 1972 to 2005, was bought by Oaktree Capital Management from Lloyds Banking Group in 2013. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

