Nov 19 (Reuters) - Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Co Ltd : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to RMB 390.6 million * Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $63.8 million * Qtrly earnings per ads $0.17 * For Q4 2013, co currently estimates revenues will be between $53.2 million

and $54.8 million * Q3 same restaurant sales rose 6.9 percent