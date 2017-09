June 26 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Will pay a special dividend of 20 mln stg to return cash proceeds from sale of Zoopla Property Group Plc to shareholders

* Recommended a special dividend of 9.0 pence (net) per share

* This will be paid along with interim dividend for 2014 which is planned to be paid on September 15, 2014 Further company coverage: