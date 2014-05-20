FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Countrywide picks Alison Platt as new CEO
May 20, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Countrywide picks Alison Platt as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British estate agency Countrywide has appointed former medical insurance executive Alison Platt as group chief executive with effect from Sept. 1, the company said on Tuesday.

Britain’s largest estate agency by revenue said current chief executive Grenville Turner would become non-executive chairman from that date. It announced in Febuary that Turner would step down in 2014 to take the chairman role.

Platt joins from medical insurance provider Bupa where she spent more than twenty years holding senior roles such as managing director of Bupa’s international development markets business. Countrywide said the appointment was still subject to Financial Conduct Authority approval. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)

