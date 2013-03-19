FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Countrywide prices at top end of IPO range
March 19, 2013

UK's Countrywide prices at top end of IPO range

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - British estate agency Countrywide Holdings priced its initial public offering at 350 pence per share, at the top end of its initial range, giving it a value of 750 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

The company said on Tuesday the listing would raise 200 million pounds and that it will publish further details of the offer on March 20.

Countrywide, Britain’s biggest estate agent by revenue, narrowed its price range for the sale to between 330 pence and 350 pence a share on Monday, from an initial 260 pence to 350 pence.

