Ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo to not face U.S. fraud case: source
June 17, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

Ex-Countrywide CEO Mozilo to not face U.S. fraud case: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - Former Countrywide Financial Corp CEO Angelo Mozilo will not face a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit for defrauding investors in mortgage-backed securities issued before the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Mozilo received a letter from the Justice Department this week informing the Countrywide co-founder of its decision to not move ahead with a civil fraud case against him, the source said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, editing by G Crosse)

