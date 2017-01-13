FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Estate agent Countrywide says London slowdown hits volumes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

Estate agent Countrywide says London slowdown hits volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British estate agency Countrywide said the volume of house sales in London in the final quarter continued to be below 2015's levels, resulting in a drop of about 6 percent in the number of deals for the year.

The group, however said a strong performance from its lettings business partly offset the lower number of sales.

Group income for the fourth quarter was about 179 million pounds ($218 million), down from 196 million a year ago, it said on Friday, while income for the full-year would be broadly flat at 737 million pounds.

$1 = 0.8218 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.