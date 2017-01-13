Estate agent Countrywide says London slowdown hits volumes

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British estate agency Countrywide said the volume of house sales in London in the final quarter continued to be below 2015's levels, resulting in a drop of about 6 percent in the number of deals for the year.

The group, however said a strong performance from its lettings business partly offset the lower number of sales.

Group income for the fourth quarter was about 179 million pounds ($218 million), down from 196 million a year ago, it said on Friday, while income for the full-year would be broadly flat at 737 million pounds.