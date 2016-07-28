FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Countrywide warns on results as Brexit hits property market
July 28, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

Countrywide warns on results as Brexit hits property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc, the UK’s biggest lettings and estate agency company, warned on full-year core earnings on Thursday, saying that commercial and London residential transactions had stalled after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The company said it would not be able to match the adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level seen in 2015.

Countrywide reported adjusted EBITDA of 113 million pounds ($149 million) last year. ($1 = 0.7585 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

