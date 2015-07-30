FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spring general election hurts Countrywide's earnings
July 30, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Spring general election hurts Countrywide's earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc, Britain’s largest estate agency by revenue, posted a 9 percent fall in first-half core earnings, as the political uncertainty in the run-up to the spring election deterred customers from finalising transactions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to 41 million pounds ($67 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 45 million pounds a year earlier, Countrywide said. ($1 = 0.6410 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

