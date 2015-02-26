UK's Countrywide warns of sluggish real estate market before polls

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc cautioned on Thursday that Britain’s property market could experience some sluggishness ahead of general elections in May, after a buoyant market in 2014 helped the estate agency post a 20 percent rise in total income.

Britain’s largest estate agency by revenue said it intended to extend its share repurchase programme by 20 million pounds, subject to market conditions.

Countrywide’s total income rose to 702.2 million pounds ($1.09 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 584.8 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6436 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)