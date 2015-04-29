BRIEF-Countrywide posts fall in Q1 income on UK election uncertainty

April 29 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc

* Countrywide announces 2015 start in line with expectations

* Overall group income resilient in difficult market conditions

* Continued progress in our lettings and commercial divisions building on 2014 momentum and delivering income growth in q1 of 7% and 15% respectively

* Surveying division outperformed market following recent contract wins with income up 9% in q1

* Financial services achieved record market share in q1 2015

* Estate agency and london & premier volumes impacted by tougher market conditions.

* Q1 total income down 2 percent to 154.2 million stg

* As highlighted previously, first half of 2015 will see market transactions running significantly below 2014 levels with uncertainty surrounding outcome of uk general election resulting in both buyers and sellers delaying decisions on completing transactions

* Widely anticipated by market commentators that market will recover in second half of year following general election and this will be a key determining factor in group delivering our expectations for year