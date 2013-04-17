FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Countrywide Financial to pay $500 mln in lawsuit settlement
April 17, 2013

Countrywide Financial to pay $500 mln in lawsuit settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Countrywide Financial Corporation settled a mortgage-backed securities lawsuit with its investors, led by the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System, for $500 million.

If approved by the U.S. District Court in the central district of California, the settlement will bring an end to the lawsuit that was filed in 2010 by multiple retirement funds against Countrywide for allegedly selling mortgage backed securities that were downgraded to junk bond status in 2008.

Countrywide Financial was acquired by Bank of America in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. It was one of the largest subprime mortgage lenders in the United States.

