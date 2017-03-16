FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

Court affirms verdict for Mentor Graphics in Synopsys patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld a $36 million jury verdict for electronic design software company Mentor Graphics in a patent infringement lawsuit against rival Synopsys and ordered a follow-up trial where additional damages could be awarded.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed on Thursday an October 2014 verdict that Synopsys infringed a Mentor patent relating to emulation technology.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n48z05

