U.S. appeals court upholds CFTC rule requiring fund registration

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the financial industry to overturn a new rule requiring some funds to register with federal derivatives regulators.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Investment Company Institute had challenged a new rule by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on the grounds that the agency had failed to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the new regulation.

A lower court upheld the CFTC’s rule, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the ruling. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)