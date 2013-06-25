FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court upholds CFTC rule requiring fund registration
June 25, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 4 years

U.S. appeals court upholds CFTC rule requiring fund registration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a plea by the financial industry to overturn a new rule requiring some funds to register with federal derivatives regulators.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Investment Company Institute had challenged a new rule by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on the grounds that the agency had failed to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the new regulation.

A lower court upheld the CFTC’s rule, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the ruling. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

