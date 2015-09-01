N.Y. top court won't monkey with chimps' rights cases

(Reuters) - New York’s highest court on Tuesday declined to take up an animal rights group’s unprecedented claims that chimpanzees should be granted limited human rights barring them from being held captive by private owners.

The decision by the Court of Appeals means the Nonhuman Rights Project’s last hope to have chimps named Tommy and Kiko transferred to a sanctuary is the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears an extremely small percentage of the cases brought before it.

