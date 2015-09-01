FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. top court won't monkey with chimps' rights cases
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 1, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. top court won't monkey with chimps' rights cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York’s highest court on Tuesday declined to take up an animal rights group’s unprecedented claims that chimpanzees should be granted limited human rights barring them from being held captive by private owners.

The decision by the Court of Appeals means the Nonhuman Rights Project’s last hope to have chimps named Tommy and Kiko transferred to a sanctuary is the U.S. Supreme Court, which hears an extremely small percentage of the cases brought before it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fTEgSd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.