Supreme Court may revisit 'trial by formula' in wage-and-hour class actions

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will consider whether to hear appeals by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Tyson Foods Inc of wage-and-hour verdicts that they say would give the court a chance to clarify its landmark ruling restricting certification in large class actions.

The companies both say lower courts in their cases failed to follow the Supreme Court’s 2011 decision in Wal-Mart v. Dukes by allowing plaintiffs to show injuries to a subset of employees and extrapolate them to the entire class in order to calculate damages. Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who won the Dukes case for Wal-Mart, is representing the retail behemoth once again, while Tyson has tapped Carter Phillips of Sidley Austin.

