An appeals court dealt the struggling cancer treatment developer NantKwest Inc another setback on Wednesday, upholding the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to grant the company patent protection on what the company has called a promising new treatment for cancer.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said key claims in a patent application filed by NantKwest founder Hans Klingemann are invalid because they are obvious in light of prior research in the field. The patent application covered a cancer therapy using "natural killer" (NK) cells that are an innate part of the human immune system.

