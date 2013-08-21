FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Reserve to appeal debit card swipe fee ruling -lawyer
August 21, 2013 / 6:46 PM / in 4 years

Federal Reserve to appeal debit card swipe fee ruling -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A top lawyer for the U.S. Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the regulator plans to appeal a ruling by a federal court judge in late July that overturned a cap on debit card swipe fees.

The debit card swipe fee rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. It calls for limiting the fees that banks charge merchants when customers use debit cards. A retailer trade group had challenged the Fed’s rule, saying the cap was set higher than Congress had intended.

Scott Alvarez, the Fed’s General Counsel, told a judge in court on Wednesday that the Fed will seek to keep the rule in place while it appeals the case.

