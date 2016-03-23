FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jailed Libor trader Hayes ordered to hand over 878,806 stg
March 23, 2016

Jailed Libor trader Hayes ordered to hand over 878,806 stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Tom Hayes, the former star trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for manipulating Libor interest rates, was on Wednesday ordered to hand over 878,806 pounds ($1.25 million) that were deemed proceeds of crime by a London judge.

Hayes, a 36-year-old former UBS and Citigroup derivatives trader, was held up as an example to errant bankers when he was convicted last August of masterminding a conspiracy to distort Libor, the London interbank offered rate, to suit his trading book. ($1 = 0.7052 pounds) (Reporting By Kirstin Ridley, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

