(Recasts story, adds detail)
By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White
LONDON May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland is
close to settling a costly and potentially embarrassing case
alleging it misled shareholders during a 12 billion pound ($16
billion) fundraising at the height of the financial crisis,
sources familiar with the talks said on Monday.
The state-owned British bank is in talks to settle with a
group of investors to end legal proceedings that started five
years ago and have been unprecedented in English legal history
for their size and complexity.
Some large shareholders want to settle, meaning smaller
retail investors would struggle to fund the legal fees needed
for the case to proceed, sources involved in the group said.
"It is going to be hard for us to keep going," said one
source, who asked not to be identified.
RBS, and the RBoS shareholder action group which represents
around 9,000 private investors and 20 larger institutional
claimants, declined to comment.
Trevor Hemmings, a multimillionaire businessman whom Reuters
previously reported is one of the main financial backers of the
claim, is advocating accepting the settlement offer according to
two sources with knowledge of the situation.
A spokesman for Hemmings declined to comment on Monday.
The civil trial brought by the investors was due to open at
the High Court in London on Monday but was adjourned for a day
to allow the settlement talks to continue.
The plaintiffs allege former executives gave a misleading
picture of the bank's financial health ahead of the cash call in
2008. Months after the cash call, RBS had to be rescued by the
government with a 45.8 billion pound bailout.
RBS, which remains more than 70 percent state-owned, denies
any wrongdoing over the 2008 rights issue and says its former
bosses did not act illegally.
Jonathan Nash, a lawyer representing the claimants, appealed
in court for an adjournment saying the two parties were in
settlement talks and wanted longer to strike a deal.
"We are involved in settlement discussions and we are
hopeful of making progress," Nash said.
The sources said RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan was
directly involved in talks over the weekend and that the bank
had offered more than 80 pence for each RBS share held, though
it was not clear if any investors have accepted the offer.
A settlement at that price would cost RBS "in the tens of
millions of pounds", a third source familiar with the matter
said.
The bank has settled with 87 percent of the investors who
originally brought the case but the others have so far rejected
its offers and say they were determined to go to court.
By doubling the amount on offer, RBS is close to a sum the
remaining investors would accept, one of the sources said,
indicating that they might settle if RBS raises its offer to 100
pence per share.
That represents half of the 200 pence per share investors
paid at the time of the rights issue.
The outstanding group represents about 9,000 retail
shareholders and 20 institutional investors. The large investors
include U.S. bank Wells Fargo, the Boeing pension
fund, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and local British
council pension funds.
(Editing by David Goodman/David Clarke/Alexander Smith)