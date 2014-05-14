FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court denies request to delay conflict minerals rule
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 14, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court denies request to delay conflict minerals rule

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on rule, opposition)

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday denied a request by industry groups to delay the implementation of a new rule that requires companies to determine if their products may contain “conflict minerals” from a war-torn part of Africa.

Wednesday’s decision means that companies will have to start complying with parts of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new rule on June 2.

It also marks a blow to the National Association of Manufacturers, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, the three groups that had challenged the rule and most recently sought to have it delayed.

The SEC’s conflict minerals rule is a requirement from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

It requires publicly traded manufacturers to determine if any tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten used in their products may have originated from the conflict-ridden Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and disclose the findings to investors.

In April, the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia struck down a narrow part of the rule on free speech grounds, saying companies should not be forced to say that their products are not “conflict free.”

The rest of the rule, however, was left intact.

In recent guidance released by the SEC, the agency said it expects companies to continue to conduct the proper due diligence to determine the origin of the minerals and file the reports with the commission.

However, companies will be relieved from certain audit requirements in the rule and also will not be forced to state whether or not the products are conflict free.

The trade groups that challenged the rule had hoped the court would agree to stay the rule, and argued the SEC should not proceed with implementing part of the “costly” measure without first seeking public input. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.