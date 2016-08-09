FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

US appeals court upholds SEC's use of administrative law judges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld the Securities and Exchange Commission's use of in-house judges on Tuesday, dealing a blow to former radio host Raymond Lucia who argued that the agency's administrative law judges were unconstitutionally appointed.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit gives strong legal cover to the SEC, which in recent years has come under attack by defendants who have questioned the fairness of its in-house trials. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
