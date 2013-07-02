FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal judge tosses out U.S. SEC's payment disclosure rule
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 2, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Federal judge tosses out U.S. SEC's payment disclosure rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - In a blow to U.S. securities regulators and human rights groups, a U.S. district court judge on Tuesday tossed out a new rule that required oil, gas and mining companies to disclose the payments they make to foreign governments.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s extractive resources rule was an obscure requirement added to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

Trade groups including the American Petroleum Institute and U.S. Chamber of Commerce had alleged that the rule was too costly and that the SEC had failed to consider tailored exemptions to reduce regulatory burdens and protect U.S. business interests.

In an order on Tuesday, Judge John Bates for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the SEC had “misread the statute to mandate public disclosure” of the reports companies must file, and called its decision to deny any exemption “arbitrary and capricious.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.