FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court: reduced Spanish VAT rates on medical products illegal
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

EU court: reduced Spanish VAT rates on medical products illegal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s decision to impose lower value-added tax rates on certain medical products below the level permitted under EU laws more than two years ago is illegal, Europe’s highest court said on Thursday.

Spain found itself in the dock after the European Commission said the reduced VAT rates breached EU rules. The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice agreed with the EU executive in a ruling on Thursday.

“By applying reduced rates of VAT beyond what is authorised under the VAT Directive, Spain has failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law,” judges wrote in their judgment.

The court said Spain could not set lower taxes for medical substances, which are normally used in making medicines, or for medical products used to treat illnesses. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.