a year ago
CORRECTED-U.S. high-speed trader sentenced to 3 yrs in jail for spoofing, fraud
#Market News
July 13, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-U.S. high-speed trader sentenced to 3 yrs in jail for spoofing, fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say two years of supervised release, not three)

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge sentenced high-speed futures trader Michael Coscia to 3 years in prison on Wednesday, a lighter punishment than prosecutors had wanted for the first person criminally convicted of the manipulative trading practice of spoofing.

Coscia also was sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to jail Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, for as long as seven years and three months after he was convicted last year of spoofing and commodities fraud.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer. Writing by Tom Polansek.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
