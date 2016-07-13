FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First U.S. trader convicted of spoofing sentenced to 3 years in jail
#U.S. Legal News
July 13, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

First U.S. trader convicted of spoofing sentenced to 3 years in jail

Michael Hirtzer

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge sentenced futures trader Michael Coscia to three years in prison on Wednesday, a lighter punishment than prosecutors had sought for the first person criminally convicted of the manipulative trading practice of spoofing.

Coscia also was sentenced to two years of supervised release from jail, in a case that was closely watched by traders who want to avoid similar charges and market regulators.

Spoofing involves placing bids to buy or offers to sell futures contracts with the intent to cancel them before execution. By creating an illusion of demand, spoofers can influence futures prices to benefit their market positions.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. Judge Harry Leinenweber in Chicago to lock up Coscia, owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, for as long as seven years and three months after he was convicted last year of spoofing and commodities fraud.

Coscia was accused of entering large orders into futures markets run by CME Group Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc in 2011 that he never intended to execute. He used computer algorithms to place a high volume of orders in milliseconds, a practice known as high-speed trading.

During a trial last year, Coscia took the stand in his own defense to deny wrongdoing. He testified that he intended to trade every order that he entered.

The case is U.S. v. Coscia, 14-cr-00551, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
