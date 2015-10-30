'Spoofing' defendant was biggest trader in markets, U.S. jury hears

CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Michael Coscia, the first trader being prosecuted under a U.S. “anti-spoofing” law, became the biggest player in markets ranging from gold to soybeans when he launched computer programs designed to cancel large orders within a fraction of a second, a jury heard on Friday.

Coscia, the owner of New Jersey-based Panther Energy Trading, “entered more large orders than anyone else in the world” in nearly a dozen CME Group Inc markets after he began using two programs in August 2011 that are now at the center of his criminal trial, said Renato Mariotti, an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago.

Last year, the U.S. government indicted Coscia, 53, on six counts of commodities fraud and six counts of “spoofing.”

Prosecutors allege he entered large orders into markets and then canceled them as part of a banned strategy, known as “spoofing,” that is used to create an illusion of market interest.

Coscia has denied the charges. Testifying from the witness stand for a second day, he said his strategy was to induce others to trade and that he intended to fill all of his orders when he entered them.

“I absolutely wanted to fill every order,” he said.

Coscia’s indictment marked the first U.S. prosecution under an anti-spoofing provision that was added to the Commodity Exchange Act by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform.

Coscia said that he “improved the market for everyone” by making the best bids and offers. He expanded into new markets, including grains and oilseeds traded at CME’s Chicago Board of Trade, when he started using the two computer programs in August 2011.

Coscia said he earned about $1.4 million in nine weeks after he started using the programs.

The programs were designed to attempt to cancel orders that did not trade within a certain time period, ranging from about 100 milliseconds to 400 milliseconds, Coscia said. He said he wanted to attempt to cancel the orders because he considered the passage of time to be a change in market conditions.

A millisecond is a thousandth of a second.

The outcome of Coscia’s trial may shape other cases involving high-frequency trading.

In April, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission brought criminal and civil spoofing charges against Navinder Sarao, a London-based trader accused of market manipulation that contributed to the May 2010 “flash crash.” Sarao has denied the allegations.

The flash crash saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly plunge more than 1,000 points, temporarily wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)