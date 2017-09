A U.S. appeals court on Monday said it would retain jurisdiction over challenges to a federal water rule it blocked from taking effect last year.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals has direct jurisdiction over the review of the Clean Water Rule published last year by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a divided three-judge panel ruled.

