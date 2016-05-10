FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit readying briefing plan for clean water rule challenge
May 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

6th Circuit readying briefing plan for clean water rule challenge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered dockets consolidated in challenges to a federal water rule it blocked from taking effect last year to streamline briefing for the nearly two dozen petitions from states, businesses and environmental groups.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the petitions for review filed over the Clean Water Rule are ready for briefing on the merits and the consolidation of dockets and designation of liaison counsel is needed for “clarity and efficiency.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NpcJZ7

