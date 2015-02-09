FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. senate confirms two Democrat judges to top state court
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 13, 2015 / 1:24 AM / 3 years ago

N.Y. senate confirms two Democrat judges to top state court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marking what could be the beginning of an era of Democratic dominance on New York’s top court, the state Senate on Monday unanimously approved Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nominations of two appellate judges to the Court of Appeals.

Justice Leslie Stein of the Appellate Division, Third Department, and Fourth Department Justice Eugene Fahey will begin their terms Tuesday, ushering in a 5-2 Democratic majority on a court that was controlled by Republicans for more than a decade before two vacancies opened up last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/16LMPKD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.