N.Y. senate confirms two Democrat judges to top state court

(Reuters) - Marking what could be the beginning of an era of Democratic dominance on New York’s top court, the state Senate on Monday unanimously approved Governor Andrew Cuomo’s nominations of two appellate judges to the Court of Appeals.

Justice Leslie Stein of the Appellate Division, Third Department, and Fourth Department Justice Eugene Fahey will begin their terms Tuesday, ushering in a 5-2 Democratic majority on a court that was controlled by Republicans for more than a decade before two vacancies opened up last year.

