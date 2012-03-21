FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coutts names Timothy Chia Asia chairman
March 21, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

Coutts names Timothy Chia Asia chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Coutts, the private bank owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Wednesday it has appointed Timothy Chia as chairman of its Asian business with immediate effect.

Chia, a former head of Prudential Asset Management in Asia, is currently also chairman of Singapore-listed Hup Soon Global Corp.

He will act as a senior ambassador for Coutts in the region and work closely with senior management on the strategic development of the business, the private bank said in a statement.

