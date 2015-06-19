FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Swiss bank UBP to take on between 60-70 pct of Coutts' client money- CEO
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 19, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Swiss bank UBP to take on between 60-70 pct of Coutts' client money- CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In headline and first paragraph, corrects to say UBP will take between 60 to 70 percent of client money)

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) will take between 60 to 70 percent of client money held by the international business of Coutts, the 300-year old wealth manager the Swiss bank is buying from Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland, UBP’s chief executive told Finews.ch website.

UBP Chief Executive Guy de Picciotto also told the financial news site his bank would refrain from making further acquisitions in the coming two years as the Coutts International business is being integrated.

The acquisition of Coutts International will add around 30 billion Swiss francs ($32.5 billion) to UBP’s assets under management and will strengthen the Swiss bank’s footing in the lucrative Asian market.

De Picciotto also said he hoped UBP’s U.S. tax evasion case to close this summer, a process that has already cost the bank 15-20 million Swiss francs, he said.

UBP said in December 2013 it would cooperate with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.

$1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.