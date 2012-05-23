FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-PTT's $1.9 bln bid for Cove trumps Shell
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-PTT's $1.9 bln bid for Cove trumps Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Thai group PTT Exploration and Production has trumped Royal Dutch Shell’s agreed bid for Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy by offering 1.22 billion pounds ($1.9 billion).

Cove management said on Wednesday, hours ahead of a deadline for investors to accept Shell’s bid, it now backed PTT’s 240 pence per share bid, after earlier backing Shell’s 220 pence.

Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in an Anadarko Petroleum-led block offshore Northern Mozambique, where massive gas finds have been made.

Cove shares closed at 224 pence on Tuesday.

