Mozambique OKs PTT bid for Cove, despite Shell
May 29, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Mozambique OKs PTT bid for Cove, despite Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Mozambique has given the green light to Bangkok-based PTT Exploration and Production’s $1.9 billion bid for UK-listed Cove Energy, the companies said on Tuesday, removing the risk Maputo could block the bid in favour of a lower one from rival Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Last week PTT made a 240 pence/share bid for Mozambique-focused Cove, trumping a 220 pence/share bid from Shell.

Analysts said the Mozambican government might prefer to back Shell as it has more experience in international gas projects.

