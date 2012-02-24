UPDATE 3-Thai PTT trumps Shell with $1.8 bln bid for Cove

* Cove shares soar above bid price, suggesting counterbid seen

* Other parties remain interested - sources

* East Africa seen emerging as major LNG producer

By Tom Bergin

LONDON, FEB 24 - Thai state-controlled oil and gas group PTT has trumped Shell’s bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy Plc and prompted hopes of a bid battle, with a proposed offer worth 1.12 billion pounds ($1.76 billion).

News of the offer sent Cove shares 20.7 percent higher to 235 pence by the market close -- above the offer price -- as investors bet on a bid war.

The emerging battle reflects the intense industry interest in East Africa, a previously little-explored area which is tipped to become a major natural gas producing region.

Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1, in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko has said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The project partners plan to build plants to freeze the gas into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ship it to Asian markets.

Italy’s Eni has also made major gas finds in a neighbouring exploration block, while Norway’s Statoil has also made a large gas discovery just across the border in Tanzanian waters.

PTT’s Exploration and Production unit said on Friday it planned a 220 pence-per-share bid, which would be conditional on government approval and recommendation by management.

Cove kicked off a sale process in January, and Shell attempted to pre-empt rivals by making an early 992 million-pound offer proposal, which was described by analysts when it was announced on Wednesday as “stretched”.

Cove had said on Wednesday it would expect to recommend Shell’s 195 pence-per-share offer. But in a statement on Friday, Cove said it would now withhold any view on approaches until it saw firm bids on the table.

Shell declined to comment on whether it would increase its bid, and Cove declined to say if other parties were planning bids.

Sources close to the matter said a wide range of parties had viewed Cove’s “data room” and could yet bid.

Shell was expected to seek to increase its stake in the Rovuma block and possibly seek to acquire interests in other blocks in the region as bankers and analysts noted Cove’s 8.5 percent stake was well below the level Shell usually took in LNG ventures.

Eni is expected to sell some of its interest in its block, and some smaller players with stakes in East Africa blocks are seen as acquisition targets, suggesting Shell or another oil major could use the Cove stake to build a significant position in the region.

Demand for LNG has grown faster than most other fuels in the past decade, leading to high prices and fat profits for those involved in the business.

Japan’s reduction in focus on nuclear power after the Fukushima plant crisis has contributed to expectations that Asia will continue to drive robust LNG prices for years, despite strong global gas production growth due to shale discoveries.

PTT is Asia’s third-largest oil and gas group by market capitalisation but had been overshadowed as a buyer of overseas energy assets by Chinese state-backed oil and gas groups which have been the most aggressive bidders for fields in Africa and South America in recent years.

In addition to Anadarko, Japan’s Mitsui and Indian groups Bharat Petroleum and Videocon each own 10 percent stakes in the Rovuma licence.

UBS is advising PTT. Morgan Stanley advised Shell on its bid, while Standard Chartered advised Cove.