FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coventry profit just misses analysts' target
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

Coventry profit just misses analysts' target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Insurer Coventry Health Care Inc posted slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by high medical costs in its Medicaid plans for low-income Americans.

First-quarter net income rose to $170.7 million, or $1.20 per share, from $110.2 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Results in the 2012 quarter got a big boost from a release of reserves related to its Medicare plans for seniors. Excluding the reserve release, earnings of 62 cents per share were a penny shy of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coventry’s report comes a day after larger rival Aetna Inc’s profit missed Wall Street’s target and it signaled healthcare claim costs may be about to rise, sending shares down sharply.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.