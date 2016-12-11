BRIEF-GI Dynamics seeks trading halt of its ASX-listed shares
* Seeks trading halt of its asx-listed shares to allow company to complete capital raising
SYDNEY, Dec 12 Australian travel insurance provider Cover-More Group on Monday said it had agreed to a A$741 million ($551.16 million) takeover offer from Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group.
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Top executives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among a small group of tech leaders invited to a summit to be held on Wednesday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Recode reported, citing sources.