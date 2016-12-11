FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Cover-More agrees to $551 mln bid from Zurich Insurance
December 11, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 8 months ago

Australia's Cover-More agrees to $551 mln bid from Zurich Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian travel insurance provider Cover-More Group on Monday said it had agreed to a A$741 million ($551.16 million) takeover offer from Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group.

Under the deal, Zurich will acquire Cover-More for A$1.95 cash a share, a 48 percent premium to the target's last closing price of A$1.32 on Friday.

It marks Zurich's second acquisition in the Australian insurance market this year. Zurich in March purchased Macquarie Group's life insurance division for an undisclosed sum.

$1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr

