BRIEF-GI Dynamics seeks trading halt of its ASX-listed shares
* Seeks trading halt of its asx-listed shares to allow company to complete capital raising
SYDNEY Dec 12 Australian travel insurance provider Cover-More Group on Monday said it had agreed to a A$741 million ($551.16 million) takeover offer from Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group.
Under the deal, Zurich will acquire Cover-More for A$1.95 cash a share, a 48 percent premium to the target's last closing price of A$1.32 on Friday.
It marks Zurich's second acquisition in the Australian insurance market this year. Zurich in March purchased Macquarie Group's life insurance division for an undisclosed sum.
($1 = 1.3444 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Top executives from Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Facebook Inc are among a small group of tech leaders invited to a summit to be held on Wednesday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Recode reported, citing sources.