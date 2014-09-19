S&P changes to hit ratings of euro zone periphery covered bonds, ABS

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s said on Friday that it had made a number of methodological changes that were set to push down the ratings of Spanish, Italian and other euro zone periphery-sourced covered bonds and Asset-Backed Securities.

The moves will take immediate effect and could prove a headache for the European Central Bank, which is about to embark on a programme of purchases of ABS and covered bonds and would rather buy up what are perceived as higher-quality assets.

S&P said it had made the changes to take into account the market turbulence seen during the euro crisis.

“In Spain, we expect approximately 25-40 percent of ratings on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), covered bonds, and multicedulas to be affected, with the expectation that they will be lowered by two to three notches,” S&P said in a report.

“In Italy, we expect approximately 35 percent of ratings on rmRMBS and 15 percent of ratings on ABS to be affected, with the expectation that most of these will be lowered by one to two notches.”

“We expect approximately 50 percent of ratings on CMBS and covered bonds to be affected, with the expectation that most of these will be lowered by one to three notches,” it added.

For Portugal it was a more mixed picture.

It expected approximately 60 percent of ratings on Portuguese RMBS to be affected, with roughly 60 percent of those lowered by one to two notches and around 40 percent raised by one notch.

It also expected 90 percent of ABS ratings to be affected. Approximately 20 percent were expected to be lowered by one notch and roughly 80 percent to be raised by one notch.

“We now believe certain sectors’ sensitivity to country risk is higher than we previously thought, particularly for entities in some countries that are part of a monetary union, such as Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Ireland,” S&P said. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)