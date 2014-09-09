Investors snap up covered bonds in race to beat ECB

* Banks charge into busiest covered bond market since June

* Investors place over 11bn of orders in just two days

* French borrowers breach psychological mid-swaps pricing barrier

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Investors have been scooping up European banks’ covered bonds this week, aggressively getting into the game ahead of the ECB, whose new purchase programme should snap spreads tighter in the coming weeks.

Compagnie de Financement Foncier (CoFF) and UniCredit Bank Austria attracted over 7bn of demand for their transactions on Tuesday, well in excess of the 1.5bn raised by both banks, allowing them to push the pricing boundaries.

The European Central Bank unveiled a third covered bond buying programme last week, alongside purchases of ABS, which could see the central bank buy up to 500bn of bank secured debt .

The impact on the market was instant, with spreads tightening and issuers piling into the primary - the busiest stretch for the covered bond market since mid-June.

“The ECB is somehow perceived as the invisible hand of God in the covered bond market. Most investors assume they are ready to buy every deal,” said Achim Linsenmaier, head of SSA syndicate at Deutsche Bank.

“They are now trying to get ahead of the ECB covered bond buying programme and monetise future spread tightening.”

According to Linsenmaier, a 1.25bn five-year bond for Caisse Francaise de Financement Local (CAFFIL) priced at 1bp through mid-swaps printed 8-9bp tighter than it would have done 1.5 months ago.

Meanwhile CoFF was able to tighten pricing on its trade from guidance of mid-swaps plus 1bp to a price of less 5bp.

“Last week’s announcements from the ECB have cemented the idea that we are in a low-yield environment for the foreseeable future,” said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale.

The ECB has a history of throwing its weight behind the covered bond market, having launched purchase programmes in 2009 and 2011 for a total of 100bn.

Last time around, though, the bank spent only half of the money set aside for the scheme. The ECB introduced the 40bn programme in November 2011, but fear created by the eurozone’s debt crisis meant it had little of the positive impact the original round of purchases had in 2009-10.

The measure was also overtaken in importance by the 1trn of ultra-cheap funding in LTROs that the ECB injected into the banking system, which made issuing covered bonds comparatively expensive.

HANDS OFF, PLEASE

Investors are not convinced that the ECB should be intervening in the market, and some are refusing to buy at levels that have sunk below mid-swaps - a psychological pricing barrier only breached by German banks before now.

“The levels we are seeing on these bonds are to a large extent pricing in the positive technical provided by the ECB’s covered bond purchasing programme before it is even launched,” said Marc Stacey, a portfolio manager at BlueBay.

Bankers and investors alike are questioning whether there is any real need for the ECB to launch such an effort, particularly when they didn’t fill their last covered bond programme.

“Perhaps the purpose was to have all the boxes ticked before the purchasing of sovereign bonds is announced in future,” said Stacey.

Some believe that if levels tighten further, which is what most market participants expect, more issuers could seek to take advantage of the dynamics.

“We expect to see a slightly positive impact on primary market issuance volumes,” RBS analysts wrote on Tuesday.

“The impact on primary market volumes will depend on the magnitude of spread tightening. In other words, this will mostly depend on relative pricing to alternative funding channels such as senior unsecured as well as the upcoming TLTROs.” (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Additional reporting Helene Durand; Editing by Marc Carnegie)