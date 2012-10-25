Covered investors chase spread in SSA land

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Investors left frustrated by paltry supply and tight spreads in the covered bond market are increasing seeking opportunities in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) sector amid fears that new issue volumes of bank bonds will not improve.

The cozy world of German bank finance could be turned on its head in the coming year, as investors who had once been loyal to the Pfandbrief product are now seeking additional spread in the relative safety of SSA paper.

This scramble for spread has contributed to an 8bp retracement this month in KfW’s long-dated euro paper, which had previously widened by around 17bp from its early August lows. And, according to analysts, top-tier SSA names are set to improve further.

“More and more investors are turning to SSAs, as covered bond volumes are frustratingly low,” said Florian Eichert, senior covered bond analyst at Credit Agricole CIB.

“In Germany, the spreads between KfW - which is explicitly guaranteed by Germany - and Pfandbriefe have reached very tight levels. Looking at the better German issuers’ Pfandbriefe, investors hardly have to give up yield to move into KfW right now.”

The traditional covered bond investor base has been changing over the past few years, as credit investors moved into the one sector that remained open during the most volatile market conditions.

Now, a mixture of life insurance companies, bank treasury managers and pension funds are driving momentum in core markets, but a lack of issuance and mininum yield requirements are forcing them to seek out new alternatives.

Global covered bond volumes year-to-date have plummeted by 34% to EUR144.7bn, while SSA issuance has only experienced a modest decline of around 4% and currently stands at EUR353bn, according to research by Barclays.

And because issuance is expected to remain low in the secured bank funding space, the relatively large size of SSA deals, and the added liquidity and diversification they can offer are already prompting covered investors to put their money to work.

Last week, the European Financial Stability Facility, rated Aaa/AA+/AAA, benefited from covered bond investors hunting for yield.

Europe’s temporary rescue fund sold a EUR5.9bn five-year at mid-swaps plus 23bp on the back of more than EUR12bn of orders, which was initially driven by bank ALMs that are particularly active in the covered bond space.

“The EFSF looked very attractive to covered bond investors,” said a banker. “SSAs have been dragged wider versus swaps in recent weeks and the premium it offered was better than anything they could get from a German credit.”

PFANDBRIEF PICK-UP

At plus 23bp, the EFSF offered a juicy 30bp pick-up to the tightest priced German covered deal of 2012 - Muenchener Hypo’s EUR500m five-year. That issue is currently bid at swaps minus 7bp, having priced at 14bp through in early September.

With sobering comparisons like this, it is no wonder analysts are now saying that Pfandbriefe have lost some of their appeal versus credits like KfW, which is why investors have already begun to push back against aggressive pricing levels.

Deutsche Hypo is an example of an issuer miscalculating just how far investors could be pushed on spread as it battled to sell a EUR500m seven-year bond at 4bp over swaps in September.

“From our point of view, it was far too expensive,” said an investor at the time. “Spreads are now far too close to agencies and can sometimes only offer a 5bp pick-up over KfW, which doesn’t really make sense.”

Analysts agree and believed the price tag was ambitious for an Aa2 rated covered bond, and as a result, the deal struggled to achieve full subscription.

If these investors’ risk appetites are increasing, they may look beyond EFSF and KfW and start taking down names like Cades and ICO, which also offer incremental returns.

However, some think this is a step too far and that the improvement in the periphery will have to continue for many months to totally convince more wary investors, as ICO found to its cost on Monday, when it failed to fully place a EUR1bn five-year despite offering a 65bp pick-up to the Spanish curve.

“Investors are most certainly diversifying,” said Leef Dierks, head of covered bond and SSA research at Morgan Stanley.

“I don’t think people switched out of Cedulas and into ICO but it was a very welcome deal that allowed several investors to put money to work.”

“For now, investors are looking at agencies from some of the stronger jurisdictions, but there is also a lot of value to be found in government-guaranteed paper from Spain.” (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright and Julian Baker)