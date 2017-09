BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - ** German plastics maker Covestro aims to pay Bayer outstanding debt of 2 billion euros next year, finance chief Frank Lutz told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

** Covestro, due to be added to Germany’s MDAX index of mid-cap shares on Dec. 21, could issue bonds to fund the debt repayment over the near-term, Lutz said.