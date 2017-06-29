* CEO dangles buybacks and special dividends
* Has benefited from rivals' outages, higher prices
* Targets 5 bln eur in total free cash flow over 5 yrs
* Eyes bolt-on deals to strengthen specialty businesses
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 29 German plastics and chemicals
group Covestro pledged it would return cash to
shareholders if it cannot find a suitable major takeover target
within two years as it eyes 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in
total operating cash flow after investments over the next five
years.
"We have no reason to hoard liquidity if no significant
external investment opportunity arises. We intend to return
excess cash to our shareholders after 24 months without
significant M&A activity," Chief Executive Patrick Thomas said
in a statement on Thursday, citing share buybacks or special
dividends as options.
The maker of chemicals for blu-ray discs and insulation
foams is banking on better usage rates at its large chemical
sites, which parent Bayer has kept in shape over
recent years and which do not require considerable upgrades.
Rivals in the market for chemicals used in insulation and
upholstery foams have suffered a number of technical setbacks,
leading to muted supply growth and a surge in prices over
previous quarters.
The company's cash flow after expenditures on plants and
equipment, or free cash flow, tripled to close to a billion
euros last year and Covestro on Thursday raised the prospect of
sustaining that rate over the next five years, even though it
will invest to overcome some production bottlenecks.
Market leading positions in its established businesses --
transparent polycarbonate plastics used for headlights and
sunroofs in cars as well as polyurethane foams for vehicle seats
and insulation -- keep Covestro from large acquisition in those
markets due to antitrust concerns.
But it would seek to bolster its smaller but high-margin
coating ingredients business.
"We look at bolt-on acquisitions to boost our specialty
businesses," said Thomas, who temporarily took on the role of
finance chief after the departure of CFO Frank Lutz, who lost
out to a fellow board member in the contest to take the CEO
position next year.
Covestro, which parent Bayer plans to sell, is holding a
capital markets day for analysts and investors on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8763 euros)
